A day featuring European heavyweights at the Club World Cup begins in Atlanta on Saturday, where UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain take on Bayern Munich for a spot in the semifinals.

Barely a month removed from winning their first Champions League title, PSG are still the favorites to win the Club World Cup after surviving a mix of challenges. They topped the Club World Cup's toughest group despite a loss to Botafogo but it has mostly been smooth sailing for Luis Enrique's side, who reach the quarterfinals after a 4-0 thumping of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

Bayern have a similar track record through four games, notching a 1-0 loss to Benfica after heavy rotation, which put them on a crash course to meet PSG in the last eight. They proved their worth with a 4-2 win over Flamengo in the round of 16 but a match against the in-form European champions is a different task entirely. It may also be one of the stiffest tests so far since Vincent Kompany took over as the manager last season, despite collecting the team's first Bundesliga title in two years.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, odds

Date : Saturday, July 5 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, July 5 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Mercedes Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Geirgia

: Mercedes Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Geirgia TV: TNT | Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

TNT | Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Paris Saint-Germain +120; Draw +240; Bayern Munich +210

Predicted lineups

Paris Saint-Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanicic, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Harry Kane

Player to watch

Ousmane Dembele, Paris Saint-Germain: The latter stages of the Club World Cup could offer some insight into the race to win the Ballon d'Or, which Ousmane Dembele just might be leading. Winning the Champions League a few weeks ago confirmed his status as a real contender, but that is just one part of his case. The World Cup winner is at the end of a career-best season, one that has included 33 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, excelling in a new, front-and-center role afforded to him in Enrique's uniquely impactful lineup. He's undoubtedly a player to keep an eye on, especially against a Bayern defense that has looked suspect at times against top opposition in the first year of Kompnay's tenure.

Storyline to watch

Is this PSG's title to lose?: A competitive match may be in store in Atlanta on Saturday but that does not diminish the fact that PSG, much as they were in the Champions League, are the team to beat at the Club World Cup. Enrique's unique attack-minded press has been tough for just about every team to crack, with PSG overwhelming opponents easily from kickoff and especially in wide areas. Between the form of Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue (and that's to name only a few) Enrique's PSG look like a well-oiled machine. That will be a challenge for Bayern, who do not yet look like the finished product as they complete their first year with Kompany, but they are far from the only team who may be the underdogs against this version of PSG.

Prediction

Bayern have their strengths, chief among them the ability to call upon one of the game's best goalscorers in Harry Kane, but the sum of their parts does not match PSG's. Expect the European champions to roll out their trademark high intensity game plan and reap the rewards for it, extending their stellar season by at least one more game. Pick: Paris Saint-Germain 3, Bayern Munich 1

