Monaco may be without midfielder Alexander Golovin after his red card against Paris Saint-Germain, but it doesn't mean that they don't have a chance to emerge with a victory despite facing tough opposition. American striker Folarin Balogun will be central to that after netting a brace in the first leg, helping Monaco play to their current one-goal deficit.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Monaco, odds

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 25 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Feb. 25 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSG -400; Draw +550; Monaco +850

He has been in excellent form for Monaco in 2026, with three goals and two assists in 10 appearances so far this year, and with five of his 10 goals for Monaco this season coming in Champions League play, Balogun has been someone who steps up at the biggest moments for his club. It has been a strange season with Balogun underperforming his expected goals despite his performances in these moments, but he's only 24 and not yet in his prime.

With the 2026 World Cup drawing closer by the day, where Balogun is expected to lead the line for the United States men's national team, it's only a good thing for both Monaco and USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino to see Balogun performing at this level in the biggest matches. There will only be more pressure on him as the year goes on, but he's rising to the occasion.

Great at turning good chances into shooting opportunities, Balogun will be able to take advantage of PSG's injury issues to make things happen in the match.

Luis Enrique's Parisians will be without Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz, who are critical members of the side. Dembele has been in and out of the XI this season after securing the Ballon d'Or, and that is a large reason why PSG aren't leading Ligue 1 like they'd expect to at this stage. After winning the Champions League for the first time in their history last campaign, PSG are among the top contenders to do so again, but overcoming injuries to key players after a long season that saw them make the Club World Cup final isn't an easy task.

Facing another Ligue 1 side, PSG have additional familiarity, similar to when they faced Brest in the knockouts last year, but it also means that Monaco know what to expect. Only time will tell if returning home will give PSG an advantage in the match, but if they give Monaco an inch, Balogun will score, and an early goal could change everything in the clash between these two sides.