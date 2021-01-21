Paris Saint-Germain host Montpellier HSC on Friday with Mauricio Pochettino's men leading Ligue 1 after two wins from their three opening Championnat games under his leadership. The French champions ground it out last week with a 1-0 win away at Angers SCO just days after beating Olympique de Marseille to capture the Trophee des Champions. Meanwhile, Montpellier's good form has suffered of late with no wins from their last six, and top scorer (nine goals) Andy Delort will be absent at Parc des Princes.

Date : Friday, Jan. 22

: Friday, Jan. 22 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France TV channel : beIN Sports

Live stream

Odds: PSG -700; Draw +700; Montpellier +1600 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

PSG: Unbeaten in six with four wins, PSG are improving under Pochettino without hitting top gear yet, and that is a good thing with UEFA Champions League action coming back next month. Les Parisiens have scored three goals in five of their last six Ligue 1 outings and Montpellier's defense is far from watertight with 35 goals conceded -- one of the highest figures outside of the relegation zone. With no new major absences and Rafinha back in the mix post-testing COVID-19 positive, Jesus Perez has options as he continues to fill in for Pochettino.

Montpellier: With just one win in eight and five defeats in that time, Michel Der Zakarian's men began their current struggle with a 3-1 home defeat to PSG. Metz, Lille, Marseille and Monaco have all beaten La Paillade since and they now find themselves in the bottom half of the table. Nine-goal Delort will be missing through injury and the defense is uncharacteristically leaky. Lens, Metz and Dijon in their following three games should see some points going back to Stade de la Mosson.

PSG to win comfortably to put pressure on the chasing pack this weekend. Pick: PSG 3, Montpellier 0.