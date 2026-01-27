Reigning Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain will try to secure a spot in the Round of 16 of the 2025-26 competition when they face Newcastle United on Wednesday, Jan. 28 in the final league phase match of the tournament. Newcastle are also in position for an automatic Round of 16 spot, so this contest has big stakes for both teams. PSG are having a tough fight on their hands in Ligue 1, lost to Sporting CP in the last Champions League match and got bounced in the Round of 32 in the French Cup. Newcastle are ninth in the Premier League but sit just five points out of a top-4 spot.

Kickoff from Parc de Princes in Paris is set for 3 p.m. ET and you can stream the match on Paramount+. PSG are -185 home favorites (wager $185 to win $100) on the moneyline in the latest PSG vs. Newcastle odds on DraftKings, while Newcastle are +450 (wager $100 to win $450) underdogs. A draw is +360 and the total is 3.5 (Over +125, Under -160). You can see the latest SportsLine model picks for Champions League matches here, and you'll want to read soccer expert Jon Eimer's analysis and bets for PSG vs. Newcastle before making your own wagers.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for PSG vs. Newcastle on Wednesday.

PSG vs. Newcastle best bets

PSG money line and Over 2.5 goals (-105): 1u

PSG over 1.5 goals first half team total (+260): 0.5u

What's at stake for both clubs?

It's important to address the fact that losing this match won't be the end of the world for either side. Both teams have already qualified for the next round of Champions League in some capacity. Now, this match does still matter because the top eight clubs will automatically qualify for the Round of 16 and not have to play through an additional qualifier. While this is the final matchday, we should expect both clubs to field their best starting XI from the get-go and press for goals.

Strong at home and weak on the road

PSG are one of the clubs that while strong across the board, tends to be significantly better when playing at home. PSG have played nine matches at home this season in Ligue 1 play and haven't lost yet, picking up eight wins and a draw. They have also been strong at home in UCL play, beating Atalanta 4-0, Spurs 5-3 and losing to Bayern Munich 2-1. While PSG is strong at home, Newcastle have been a rough team to bet on when traveling. They've played 11 matches this season in Premier League play but have only picked up two wins. I'm expecting PSG to pick up the final win at home and for their trend of high-scoring matches at home to continue as well.