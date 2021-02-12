Paris Saint-Germain were dealt a major blow on Thursday with the news that Neymar will miss the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash with Barcelona and up to one month of action with a left adductor injury picked up in the Coupe de France win over SM Caen. Add that to the absence of Angel Di Maria and the Ligue 1 giants will be facing their Catalan rivals without two of their key attackers. First, Nice at Parc des Princes on Saturday and a chance for Mauricio Pochettino's men to provisionally hit top spot in Le Championnat.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 13 | Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

Parc des Princes -- Paris, France TV: beIN Sports USA

beIN Sports USA Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: PSG -550; Draw +600; Nice +1400 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

PSG: Although Neymar and Di Maria's injuries are dominating much of the talk surrounding Les Parisiens at present, they are still third in Ligue 1 coming into this weekend and can put some pressure on leaders Lille OSC and Olympique Lyonnais ahead of them with a win. Pochettino's men have won four of their last five league games and have kept four clean sheets in those matches with seven victories from nine across all competitions since the Argentine's arrival. Plus, Keylor Navas and Marco Verratti are likely to be back in good news pre-Barca.

Nice: Adrian Ursea's men have won two and lost three of their last five in Ligue 1 and continue to struggle despite the dismissal of Patrick Vieira. Sat 13th. Still, they're far enough from relegation to not be too concerned at present. They're just also far enough away from the European places to not currently be in with a shout, Les Aiglons still have time to make something of a largely forgettable season. Jeff Reine-Adelaide's latest injury setback was a blow but there are chance to get points on the board in the fixtures post-PSG. Defensive solidity will be hoped for with William Saliba and Jean-Clair Todibo now at the back.

Prediction

A straightforward enough win for PSG who will be hoping for no more injury problems. Pick: PSG 2-0 Nice.