Paris Saint-Germain host European hopefuls RC Lens on Saturday knowing that even a draw will be enough to see them crowned French champions for the 10th time in their history. Only AS Saint-Etienne have done better for now and Les Verts' last success came back in 1981 so this has the potential to be an historic occasion. Neymar is back from suspension while Lionel Messi has recovered from injury. Will they be celebrating at Parc des Princes?

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Team news

PSG: Mauro Icardi is out for the next two or three weeks which effectively ends whatever was realistically left of a season which never really got started. Julian Draxler and Leandro Paredes continue to recover from recent surgery while Abdou Diallo closes on a return.

Lens: Gael Kakuta and Facundo Medina have struggled with injury of late, but Massadio Haidara should be back from his ban.

Storylines

PSG: Mauricio Pochettino's men have won five of their last six in Ligue 1 and although it is too late to salvage anything from the UEFA Champions League and the Coupe de France, it has at least hinted that the likes of Neymar and Messi have something left to give if they apply themselves. The mission is simple here, avoid defeat and the title is theirs.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to swirl regarding star man Kylian Mbappe: "He should announce his decision once the title has been secured," said Pochettino of the France international during Friday's pre-match press conference. "Discussions should begin and decisions will be made once the objective is reached. That is a good thing for the club."

Lens: With four wins from their last five, Franck Haise's men are suddenly back in the fight for European qualification and PSG away is arguably Les Sang et Or's toughest remaining fixture. If Lens can keep things tight, they will fancy themselves against FC Nantes, Stade de Reims and ESTAC Troyes which could create a final day shootout with AS Monaco for at least a UEFA Europa League spot.

Prediction

Given the visitors' motivation and the fact that the hosts probably thought that they had done enough midweek before Olympique de Marseille made them wait, this one might be closer than expected. PSG are nearly on their holidays while Lens cannot give up an inch if they want to seal a deserved return to the continental stage.

Pick: PSG 2-1 Lens.