Paris Saint-Germain are back in Ligue 1 action on Saturday when they welcome Stade Brestois 29 to Parc des Princes for what will be head coach Mauricio Pochettino's second home debut in Paris but first as boss.

The French champions drew 1-1 away at Saint-Etienne on Wednesday, moving up to second in the Championnat table but dropping three points behind leaders Olympique Lyonnais as they won 3-2 at home to RC Lens.

PSG remain fairly strong at home despite losses to Olympique de Marseille and Lyon this season while mid-table Brest are erratic and rarely draw.

With everybody kicking off at the same time, PSG will be hoping that Stade Rennais can take some points off of OL and that Lille OSC continue to stumble since they were bought by Merlyn Partners.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Storylines

PSG:Pochettino's arrival has not solved PSG's sluggishness and they needed another well-timed Moise Kean strike to salvage a point at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Wednesday.

Les Parisiens have won just three of their last eight matches in Ligue 1 with three draws so they need to get points on the board to avoid slipping further behind Lyon.

The good news for Pochettino and his squad is that this is the first of five straightforward -- on paper -- fixtures that PSG will be expected to win.

Brest: One of the most unpredictable teams in the league, Brest have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five games.

Stronger at home than they are away, Olivier Dall-Oglio's men already beat OGC Nice 2-0 on William Saliba's debut this week.

Brest are capable of sticking it to the best, as they showed with their 3-2 home win over Lille back in November when they went three-up in less than 30 minutes, but they still concede regularly.

Prediction

A comfortable PSG win -- even without Neymar. Pick: PSG 4-1 Brest.