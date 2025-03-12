After going into Anfield and advancing to the Champions League quarterfinal after winning a penalty shootout, PSG have not only established themselves as one of the most watchable teams in UCL but also a legitimate contender for the UCL crown. With free-flowing interchanges by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele to Nuno Mendes locking down Mohamed Salah and even Gianluigi Donnarumma saving two penalties in the final shootout, this is a team from top to bottom that has game changers at every position.

Vitinha took the most touches of any player in their victory over Liverpool with 136 while allowing the players around him to flourish. He even set the tone for the penalty shootout with his confident stutter-step take to get past Alisson before PSG went a perfect four for four in their takes. After losing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer to Real Madrid, Luis Enrique responded by bringing Barcelona soccer to Paris. During the first half of the season, Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos interchanged as the point forward but in January everything changed for the Parisians.

Kvaratskhelia's arrival

It's rare to see a title contender lose their best player during the January transfer window but that's just what happened in Kvaratskhelia joining PSG from Napoli. A winger by trade, it was a move that saw the Georgian's presence quickly take hold of them, creating a totally unpredictable attack. Able to switch off with Dembele and Bradley Barcola anywhere on the pitch and also able to shoot from a distance or pass with devastating accuracy, teams can't over-commit to any member of the attack.

If they do, Achraf Hakimi is coming in from right back to make you pay. It's how Liverpool were overwhelmed with PSG taking 48 shots across two legs, putting 18 on target to push Alisson and Liverpool's defense to their limits. But while it is working for PSG, what's impressive is the speed at which they've been able to adjust to each other with Dembele being able to move as a central striker and operate how he wants. Dembele hasn't been the prototypical striker and instead has been dropping as deep as central midfielders, and popping up on the wings as a true center forward. With a clear understanding around him, PSG's midfield can take up space to make that work without sacrificing defense.

In seven games prior to Kvaratskhelia's arrival in UCL, PSG won three, drew one and lost three with 10 goals scored and eight allowed. In the five since he has arrived, they've won four, losing one, with 15 goals scored and two allowed. Against the biggest teams in the world, it has been almost like PSG unlocked a cheat code.

Balance in behind

With Mbappe going to Real Madrid, they've suffered similar struggles of trying to figure out free roles for their attackers while PSG have done it overnight. This is far from normal but Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha and Joao Neves are also far from normal midfielders. Their balance and defensive chops make this work while PSG's wing backs are able to keep an eye on where they're needed in space.

Having youth and depth in most positions, even Marquinhos being suspended for the first leg of the quarterfinals won't slow PSG down.

What's next?

With a matchup facing either Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the quarterfinals in April, which can be seen on Paramount+, PSG will have to ensure that they don't enter overconfident after toppling a side like Liverpool. Continuing this pressure, there's no reason that they can't reach the last four, which could lead to a meeting with Mbappe in the semifinals depending on how things break. Not only would that put similar squads against each other but it would also create quite a few storylines if Mbappe makes a return to Parc des Princes with a chance to make the final on the line with PSG perhaps with their best shot to win it ever.