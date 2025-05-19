The UEFA Champions League final is set to be a match of contrasts between Inter and Paris Saint-Germain, the latter adding plenty of layers of intrigue as a surprise contender for Europe's top club prize.

Few anticipated that PSG would reach such heights in their first season after Kylian Mbappe's departure, with manager Luis Enrique betting on a slow rebuild built around rising French talent and a batch of veteran talent. The early results were not necessarily promising, either – losses to Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich in the league phase made PSG seem more like a project and less like an eventual finalist.

Things changed for the better in the winter, though, thanks to the addition of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the group's ability to perfect Enrique's new tactical setup. PSG became one of the most exciting teams in Europe thanks to their unique pressing style, which is the foundation for their attack-minded play. Their round of 16 triumph over Premier League champions Liverpool was a first statement of intent from PSG but far from their last, impressively accomplishing their tasks as they booked a spot in the Champions League final for the first time in five years.

As the countdown to the final continues, here's a look at PSG's path to Munich's Allianz Arena.

The league phase

PSG started their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over Girona, though it was a fairly uninspiring one – they took 26 shots but only earned a win because of a 90th minute own goal from Paulo Gazzaniga. The French champions then failed to win their next four games, losing to Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich and drawing PSV. They had just four points from five games and in 25th place, one point out of a spot in the knockouts.

The remaining games on the schedule did not necessarily come with a guarantee that they would crack the top 24, either. A 3-0 win in December against bottom-dwellers Red Bull Salzburg offered a reprieve, but their Champions League hopes essentially rested on their January meeting with 2023 champions Manchester City. Though they were 2-0 down in the 53rd minute, PSG met the moment and scored four times to come out with the first statement-making win – but not the last – of their Champions League campaign. A 4-1 win at Stuttgart the following week ensured that Enrique's side would finish comfortably inside the top 24, finishing 15th when all was said and done.

The knockout stages

PSG drew fellow French side Brest in the knockout phase playoffs, which offered a fresh start of sorts after a challenging league phase. The results spoke for themselves – though Brest were one of the surprise stories of the league phase, PSG won the tie 10-0 on aggregate with Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha each scoring twice in the tie and Kvaratskhelia bagging his first European goal for his new club.

The lopsided nature of their tie against Brest was followed up by an incredibly stiff test against Liverpool in the round of 16. PSG lost 1-0 at home to the in-form Reds, but Enrique's side fully outplayed them, using that momentum to level the aggregate score at 1-1 just 12 minutes into the return leg at Anfield thanks to Dembele. The two teams then went toe-to-toe until the tie was settled in a penalty shootout, which PSG went on to win 4-1.

PSG then took on Aston Villa – led by their former manager, Unai Emery – in the quarterfinals, the English side making a deep run in their first Champions League campaign in four decades. Enrique's group picked up a 3-1 advantage in the first leg at home and were up 5-1 in the tie by the half hour mark at Villa Park in the second leg. Villa then nearly staged a comeback with three goals but PSG came out on top with a 5-4 aggregate win.

Enrique's side faced yet another English team in the penultimate stage of the competition, this time an Arsenal side that were just weeks removed from eliminating Real Madrid. The Gunners were unable to cope with PSG's press and Enrique's side went up 1-0 at Emirates Stadium after just four minutes in the first leg, with Dembele scoring again. Arsenal then spent much of the tie looking for a goal but PSG managed to resist their attempts, be it through a strong showing from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma or through the Gunners' wasteful shot-taking ability. PSG won the second leg 2-1 at home, with more than enough of a cushion to book a spot in the Champions League final.