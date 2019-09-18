Real Madrid vs. PSG: Champions League live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, start time

Real Madrid and PSG meet once again in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday as the two contenders face off in their opener in the French capital. The teams are in Group A, joined by Club Brugge of Belgium and Turkish side Galatasaray, with both Real and PSG the heavy favorites to advance to the round of 16. There are some significant injury concerns ahead of this game, especially for PSG, which might give the slight advantage for the visitors, though don't count out the motivation PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas has going up against his former team.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Real Madrid vs. PSG

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 18



: Wednesday, Sept. 18 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Parc des Princes in Paris



: Parc des Princes in Paris TV channel : TNT and TUDN



: TNT and TUDN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid +210 | PSG +120 | Draw +260

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Storylines

Real Madrid: Eden Hazard is back from injury, and that's a big boost for this team, but it has yet to find consistency since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. Going up against former goalkeeper Keylor Navas adds to the motivation, as Zinedine Zidane's team will look to get off to the perfect start and get back to true contender status.

PSG: No Edinson Cavani or Kylian Mbappe for PSG, and Neymar is out due to a suspension (he'll miss two Champions League games to start the season). Argentine striker Mauro Icardi joining from Inter Milan and might be asked to do a lot in attack.

Real Madrid vs. PSG prediction

PSG earns a narrow victory at home.

Pick: PSG 2, Real Madrid 1