Paris SG vs. Club Brugge: How to watch Champions League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Paris SG vs. Club Brugge soccer game
Who's Playing
Paris SG (home) vs. Club Brugge (away)
What to Know
Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Nov. 6 at Parc des Princes as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Paris Saint-Germain collected three points with a 5-0 win over Club Brugge in their previous leg. With half the group stage already in the books, Paris Saint-Germain (nine points) leads Group A, while Club Brugge (two points) is in third place in the group. We'll see if Paris Saint-Germain can stay in the top spot. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Paris SG vs. Club Brugge
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Parc des Princes
- Follow: CBS Sports App
