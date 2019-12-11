Paris SG vs. Galatasaray: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Champions League start time
How to watch Paris SG vs. Galatasaray soccer game
Who's Playing
Paris SG (home) vs. Galatasaray (away)
What to Know
Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Parc des Princes. Paris Saint-Germain is coming off of a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid. Similarly, Galatasaray tied Club Brugge 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. Paris Saint-Germain (13 points) leads Group A, while Galatasaray (two points) is last in the group.
Paris Saint-Germain has already clinched a spot in the knockout phase. The best outcome for Galatasaray is a spot in the Europa League round of 32.
How To Watch
- Who: Paris SG vs. Galatasaray
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Parc des Princes
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
UCL takeaways: Reds, Blues advance
It was a wild day of action where six tickets to the next round were punched
-
Napoli fires Ancelotti despite 4-0 win
The veteran is out after a rough run of form in Italy
-
Champions League standings
Here's everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
Mohamed Salah scores outrageous goal
We may have just witnessed Mohamed Salah defy the laws of physics to score this beautiful goal
-
Champions League scenarios
Eight spots are still up for grabs heading into Matchday 6
-
Inter knocked out of UCL by Barca
A Messi-less Barcelona side got the win and sent the Italian team to the Europa League
-
Liverpool heads to UCL knockout stage
After a nervy first half, Liverpool pulled away with two goals in two minutes