Paris SG vs. Galatasaray: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Champions League start time

Who's Playing

Paris SG (home) vs. Galatasaray (away)

What to Know

Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Parc des Princes. Paris Saint-Germain is coming off of a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid. Similarly, Galatasaray tied Club Brugge 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. Paris Saint-Germain (13 points) leads Group A, while Galatasaray (two points) is last in the group.

Paris Saint-Germain has already clinched a spot in the knockout phase. The best outcome for Galatasaray is a spot in the Europa League round of 32.

How To Watch