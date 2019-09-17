Real Madrid vs. PSG: Champions League Matchday 1 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Real Madrid and PSG meet once again in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday as the two contenders face off in their opener in the French capital. The teams are in Group A, joined by Club Brugge of Belgium and Turkish side Galatasaray, with both Real and PSG the heavy favorites to advance to the round of 16. There are some significant injury concerns ahead of this game, especially for PSG, which might give the slight advantage for the visitors.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Real Madrid vs. PSG

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 18



: Wednesday, Sept. 18 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Parc des Princes in Paris



: Parc des Princes in Paris TV channel : TNT and TUDN



: TNT and TUDN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid +210 | PSG +120 | Draw +260

Storylines

Real Madrid: Eden Hazard is back from injury, and that's a big boost for this team, but it has yet to find consistency since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. Going up against former goalkeeper Keylor Navas adds to the motivation, as Zinedine Zidane's team will look to get off to the perfect start and get back to true contender status.

PSG: No Edinson Cavani or Kylian Mbappe for PSG, but they should be fine with Neymar back and Argentine striker Mauro Icardi joining from Inter Milan. The club needed Neymar's magic last weekend to beat Strasbourg with a crazy bicycle kick in the final minute. Despite the crowd not loving Neymar after his near exit over the summer, can he win back their hearts by downing Real?

Real Madrid vs. PSG prediction

Neymar scores late with a dazzling effort as PSG earns a narrow victory.

Pick: PSG 2, Real Madrid 1