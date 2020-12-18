Parma host Juventus this weekend with the Italian champions in need of all three points after a 1-1 draw with Atalanta in midweek meant that they missed a chance to close the gap on leaders AC Milan after they drew in Genoa.

Andrea Pirlo's men have drawn six of their last 11 in the league and they now come up against an improving Parma side that are becoming tougher to beat after a slow start to life under Fabio Liverani's leadership.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 19 | Time: 14:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Ennio Tardini -- Parma, Italy

TV/Stream: ESPN+

Odds: Parma +850; Draw +400; Juve -300 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Parma: After a rough start to the season, Parma are starting to find some form with one win and three draws in a four-match unbeaten run.

Although the Crociati have failed to score in two of those fixtures, they are much harder to break down and Gervinho's goals and assists have breathed new life into their season as they now sit 14th -- five points above the relegation zone.

Perhaps the most impressive Parma result of late was the 2-2 draw away at AC Milan that saw them open up a two-goal lead before throwing it away in the final half hour -- Juve should take note.

Juventus: Six draws from 11 matches is not good enough for a club of Juventus' stature in a league that they usually dominate and those 12 lost points could already prove to be the difference as the Bianconeri bid for a 10th consecutive Serie A title.

Two of the three draws from their last six outings have come away from home so the titleholders need to be careful against a team that takes their competitive rivalry very seriously.

If Cristiano Ronaldo is on form, Juve should be able to win this one but his uncharacteristic penalty miss against Atalanta will not be forgotten if Parma prove too tough to break down.

Prediction

Parma to resist for most of the game before Ronaldo comes up trumps late on to atone for his saved penalty against Atalanta earlier this week.

Pick: Parma 1-2 Juve.