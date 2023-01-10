Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes officially has a stake in the NWSL after joining wife Brittany as co-owner of the Kansas City Current, the team announced Tuesday. This became the third Kansas City sports franchise in which Mahomes has a stake.

"I am thankful for the chance to join @brittanylynne as part of the @thekccurrent ownership team," Mahomes tweeted on Tuesday. "She and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization and I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history."

The club finished fifth this past season with a 10-6-6 record and played in the NWSL Championship game. They just signed a multi-year deal with Brazilian star Debinha, who spent the last six seasons with the North Carolina Courage -- a team where she won two NWSL championships, three NWSL Shields and the 2022 Challenge Cup title.

"We are so thrilled to make this a family affair," Brittany said in a statement from the team. "(Mahomes) has been a huge supporter behind the scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable, and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL."

The quarterback has been a minority-owner of the Kansas City Royals MLB franchise since July 2020 and the MLS club Sporting Kansas City since 2021. In December, Mahomes also invested in a professional pickleball team along with tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios. That team will be based in Miami.

Mahomes is not the only NFL figure involved with a NWSL team. Chicago Bears guard Michael Schofield is a part of the Chicago Red Stars ownership group, along with former Bears defensive end Israel Idonije. Former center Ryan Kalil is a minority owner of Angel City FC, and former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning joined the Gotham FC's ownership group last summer.