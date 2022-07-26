With the opening of the season on the horizon, Juventus' midfield remains in flux. The team has announced that Paul Pogba is injured and will likely miss, at least, the team's opening match of the upcoming season while former Arsenal player Aaron Ramsey has officially left the club, parting company with the club after a disappointing three years.

On Monday the Italian club announced that following complaints of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus. Therefore, in order to continue treatment, he did not take part in the team's preseason trip to Dallas and is likely to miss the next month, including Serie A's opener against Sassuolo on August 15th.

That leaves manager Massimiliano Allegri without Pogba and Ramsey for the rest of the pre-season tour in the United States, where he will face Barcelona and Real Madrid this week. Allegri will look to combine the young prospects with the experienced players to give all of his players some game time as Paul Pogba, joins Federico Chiesa and Gleison Bremer as absent for the upcoming games.

Pogba came back to Juventus this summer as a free agent, six years after he left the Italian side to join Manchester United. It's Pogba's second stint with the club that he initially suited up for from 2012 to 2016 before making his return to Old Trafford for approximately €105 million. Pogba began his youth career at Manchester United but then opted to move to Italy as a free agent to join Juve the first time, playing four years, logging 178 matches and scoring 34 goals while also providing 40 assists. He won four consecutive Serie A titles and a pair of Coppa Italia titles in the process. He moved back to Manchester United in the summer 2016 after the the English club payed a then-record transfer fee for his services.

On another note, after talks in the past month Aaron Ramsey's contract with Juventus has been mutually terminated and the former Arsenal player is now a free agent on the market. Ramsey played a total of 70 matches with Juventus, scoring six goals and in the last six months he was loaned out to Rangers, where he lost the UEFA Europa League's final against Eintracht Frankfurt. Several Premier League clubs are now exploring the option of signing him as a free agent, after a disappointing spell at Juventus in the past three seasons.