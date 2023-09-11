Juventus star Paul Pogba tested positive for enhanced levels of testosterone and has been temporarily suspended, the Italian National Anti-Doping Tribunal announced on Monday. The test came after the match with Udinese on Aug. 20 which Pogba did not play in, according to multiple reports. The punishment could be up to a four-year ban, but a second test is needed to verify the initial results.

"The National Anti-Doping Tribunal announces that, in acceptance of the request proposed by the National Anti-Doping Prosecutor's Office, it has proceeded to suspend the athlete Paul Pogba as a precautionary measure for violation of articles 2.1 and 2.2. Substance found: testosterone metabolites of non-endogenous origin," the statement read.

Juventus issued a statement after the confirmation of a positive test.

"Juventus Football Club announces that today, September 11, 2023, the footballer Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the results of tests carried out on August 20, 2023. The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps," the statement read.

Pogba, 30, once the world's most expensive transfer when he left Juve for Manchester United in 2016, rejoined Juve in 2022 but has since played in just 11 matches, dealing with numerous injuries.