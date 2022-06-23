Paul Pogba has pulled off another "Pogback" move as he'll play again for Juventus. On Thursday, the Italian club and Rafaela Pimenta, the lawyer of the Mino Raiola's agency, reached an agreement for Pogba to make his triumphant to Turin, CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano reports.

The French midfielder is out of contract in a week once the month of June concludes after failing to extend his pact with Manchester United. He is expected to arrive in Turin in the first week of July to sign his deal with Juventus, which will mark his second stint for the Bianconeri with both arrivals -- 10 years apart -- coming as a free agent from Man United. Pogba played for the Italian side from 2012 to 2016 before making his return to Old Trafford for approximately €105 million.

Pogba ultimately chose to join Juventus despite being on the radar of multiple European clubs, including Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain when Leonardo in charge as the director of the French club.

Pogba began his youth career at Manchester United but then opted to move to Italy as a free agent to join Juve where he played four years, logging 178 matches and scoring 34 goals while also providing 40 assists. He won four consecutive Serie A titles and a pair of Coppa Italia titles in the process. He moved back to Manchester United in the summer 2016 after the the English club payed a then-record transfer fee for his services.

His second spell at United wasn't as successful as expected. Despite winning the UEFA Europa League under Jose Mourinho, the two had a difficult relationship which often led to the midfielder being left on the bench. Pogba in the meantime had more success playing for the French national as he managed to win the World Cup in 2018. He's now expected in Italy in the early days of July to sign his new long-term contract with Juventus.