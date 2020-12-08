On the eve of Manchester United's crucial Champions League Group H clash away at RB Leipzig, Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has sensationally told Tuttosport that his client's chapter with the Premier League club is "over."

United are tied on nine points with the Germans and Paris Saint-Germain after last week's 3-1 loss to the Ligue 1 giants at Old Trafford and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men come into Tuesday's clash with Leipzig needing to avoid defeat without Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Fred.

Pogba, 27, who scored in the 3-1 win away at West Ham United over the weekend, is under contract in Manchester until 2022 after the Red Devils opted to extend his deal so he will not be a free agent this coming summer.

"It is better to speak clearly, look ahead and not waste time pointing fingers at guilty culprits," said Raiola. "Paul is unhappy with Manchester United as he is no longer able to express himself in the way that he would like and as he is expected to.

"Paul needs a new team, a change of air. He is under contract for the next 18 months and it will expire in the summer of 2022. However, I think that the best solution for all parties is that he goes in the next transfer window.

"If not, the Old Trafford club, with whom relations are excellent, knows that they risk losing him on a free transfer as it is not Paul's intention to extend.

"If somebody does not understand that, then they do not understand football. In any case, let them blame me if Paul leaves next summer."

According to CBS Sports sources, Pogba has indicated he will want to leave United and while Juventus is one possible destination, they were priced out of a possible transfer move for the star midfielder even before the current COVID-19 driven economic crisis.

The French World Cup winner dreams of a Real Madrid move, the source added, but nobody with the Spanish giants has been in touch about the possibility and there is no offer being formulated -- despite coach Zinedine Zidane's public admiration for his compatriot.

CBS Sports sources added that potential suitors Paris Saint-Germain are not currently in a financial position to compete for the midfielder due to the current climate -- just weeks after sporting director Leonardo publicly recognized the financial impact of COVID on the French champions.

Raiola added in an extract of his Tuttosport interview that Juventus "should have signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic" because he would be "perfect in attack with Cristiano Ronaldo" and that his current mission is to "erase FIFA from existence."