One of the transfer sagas of the summer finally reached its conclusion on Monday as Argentine free agent Paulo Dybala agreed to join Jose Mourinho at AS Roma on a three-year deal that will keep him in the capital of Italy until summer 2025.

The 28-year-old came to grips with his decision late in the summer after he failed to agree to terms on a contract extension with Juventus and despite his agent previously holding talks with Inter Milan weeks ago. The Nerazzurri moved in another direction as soon as Romelu Lukaku became available for a reunion via loan from Chelsea. And from that moment on, there were no further talks with Dybala's camp from Inter Milan. The veteran striker waited for several weeks, hoping that club could squeeze him in by way of several other players potentially leaving the club. But things didn't change at all and AS Roma jumped in the race to sign the striker.

Talks accelerated in the past week as the club submitted a three-year offer to Dybala's agent for approximately €6 million net per year, add-ons included. Dybala will undergo medical tests as new AS Roma player in Portugal, where he flew on Monday morning on the private jet of the American club owner Dan Friedkin.

The Dybala signing is a big statement for a club that's only a few months removed from winning the UEFA Conference League, their first ever UEFA trophy. Mourinho and club legend Francesco Totti both played an important role in the deal. The legendary coach called Dybala several times to convince him on the project while the former captain, who is not officially part of the club as of now, reportedly offered him to wear his iconic No. 10 uniform. AS Roma fans are eager to see Dybala playing with their beloved club and there is an incredible excitement about this move.