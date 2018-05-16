Payet leaves Europa League final in tears and World Cup status is in jeopardy after 'bad luck' pre-game trophy touch
The list of things that went wrong is pretty long for just one half
The first half of the Europa League final on Wednesday went terribly for Marseille, and it all started before the match began. Star midfielder Dimitri Payet touched the trophy as he walked out for the match against Atletico Madrid, a no-no for those who are even a bit superstitious. And it was all downhill from there.
Marseille proceded to miss a golden chance early on.
Then they conceded a goal on a terrible error:
Then, the worst happened, they lost Payet to injury.
He walked off the field in tears with an apparent leg injury, and this just isn't bad news for the club. The French national team is counting on Payet for this summer's World Cup.
They'll have to wait to see the diagnosis to determine if he can be on the final squad. Add to that the fact that France defender Laurent Koscielny injured himself playing for Arsenal in the semis of this very tournament and will now miss the World Cup, and it looks like Didier Deschamps could have another massive headache when it comes to deciding what to do if Payet can't go to Russia.
