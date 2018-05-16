Payet leaves Europa League final in tears and World Cup status is in jeopardy after 'bad luck' pre-game trophy touch

The first half of the Europa League final on Wednesday went terribly for Marseille, and it all started before the match began. Star midfielder Dimitri Payet touched the trophy as he walked out for the match against Atletico Madrid, a no-no for those who are even a bit superstitious. And it was all downhill from there.

Miss an early chance, concede a goal off an error and lose your best player.



And this before all of that. Coincidence? pic.twitter.com/6Vu51DLiop — CBS Sports Soccer (@CBSSportsSoccer) May 16, 2018

Marseille proceded to miss a golden chance early on.

Then they conceded a goal on a terrible error:

Atletico strike first! Antoine Griezmann pounces on the mistake for the 1-0 lead. #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/q2k7emKggO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 16, 2018

Then, the worst happened, they lost Payet to injury.

It's a huge blow for Marseille as Dimitry Payet is forced off with an injury and leaves the field in tears. #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/OwT3bs0QwH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 16, 2018

He walked off the field in tears with an apparent leg injury, and this just isn't bad news for the club. The French national team is counting on Payet for this summer's World Cup.

They'll have to wait to see the diagnosis to determine if he can be on the final squad. Add to that the fact that France defender Laurent Koscielny injured himself playing for Arsenal in the semis of this very tournament and will now miss the World Cup, and it looks like Didier Deschamps could have another massive headache when it comes to deciding what to do if Payet can't go to Russia.