Soccer icon Pelé has died at the age of 82, and the entire sport is mourning his death. Pelé made a massive impact on the game of soccer, and the superstars of today continue to use him as a source of inspiration.

Pelé spent much of his career with Brazilian club Santos, and he scored 618 goals in 636 matches. Pelé also led the Brazil national team to three World Cup titles in 1958, 1962, and 1970. Along the way, Pelé spawned generations of soccer players and fans who will look up to him forever.

After the news of his death, soccer superstars from across the sport, teams, and entire leagues paid tribute to Pelé on social media. Christiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, and Neymar were just a few people who wanted to honor Pelé for his contributions to the game.

Below are some of the best tributes to Pelé from around the world of soccer.

Fresh off his own heroic performance for France in the 2022 World Cup, Mbappé offered a tribute to Pelé, who scored 12 goals in 14 World Cup matches. He was far from the only modern-day superstar to share a heartfelt message about Pelé.

On top of the countless tributes from individual players, Pelé's former club and leagues from around the globe spoke about the impact he leaves behind.

A couple of Pelé's fellow Brazilian soccer legends, Roberto Carlos and Romário, also offered kind words about what he did for soccer and the entire country of Brazil.