Soccer icon Pelé has died at the age of 82, and the entire sport is mourning his death. Pelé made a massive impact on the game of soccer, and the superstars of today continue to use him as a source of inspiration.
Pelé spent much of his career with Brazilian club Santos, and he scored 618 goals in 636 matches. Pelé also led the Brazil national team to three World Cup titles in 1958, 1962, and 1970. Along the way, Pelé spawned generations of soccer players and fans who will look up to him forever.
After the news of his death, soccer superstars from across the sport, teams, and entire leagues paid tribute to Pelé on social media. Christiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, and Neymar were just a few people who wanted to honor Pelé for his contributions to the game.
Below are some of the best tributes to Pelé from around the world of soccer.
A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje.— Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022
Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.
.
Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today.
Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i
Fresh off his own heroic performance for France in the 2022 World Cup, Mbappé offered a tribute to Pelé, who scored 12 goals in 14 World Cup matches. He was far from the only modern-day superstar to share a heartfelt message about Pelé.
The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 29, 2022
RIP KING 💔👑… pic.twitter.com/F55PrcM2Ud
Rest in peace Champion 🙏🏼— Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) December 29, 2022
Heaven has a new star, and the football world lost a hero. pic.twitter.com/t6U2vV1QY4
On top of the countless tributes from individual players, Pelé's former club and leagues from around the globe spoke about the impact he leaves behind.
Eterno. pic.twitter.com/N912VpCmVK— Santos FC (@SantosFC) December 29, 2022
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pele, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended our sport and inspired millions throughout his remarkable career.— Premier League (@premierleague) December 29, 2022
Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Pele’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ocr5KF239t
#LaLiga and the RFEF will hold a minute's silence in each game of matchday 15 of #LaLigaSantander to show our condolences for the passing of Pelé. https://t.co/bEKRLSELYS— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) December 29, 2022
Legend of the game.— Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 29, 2022
RIP, Pele. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/smRk1zi5gt
Rest in peace, Pelé 🇧🇷🙏 pic.twitter.com/bqKVfQpq6c— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) December 29, 2022
A couple of Pelé's fellow Brazilian soccer legends, Roberto Carlos and Romário, also offered kind words about what he did for soccer and the entire country of Brazil.