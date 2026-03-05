It's history for American manager Pellegrino Matarazzo and Real Sociedad as he will become the first American to coach a top-five team in a major cup final following a 1-0 victory over Athletic Club Bilbao to advance to the Copa del Rey final 2-0 on aggregate. His team will now face Atletico Madrid in the final with a chance to win their first trophy since 2020, when they won the Copa del Rey for the third time in their history.

An organized side, Sociedad's defense frustrated Athletic Club across both legs, and that press has been one of the major things that Matarazzo has instilled in the club since taking over ahead of the LaLiga winter break. At that time, when he replaced Sergio Francisco, Sociedad were closer to the relegation race than a European place, but then they ripped off a nine-match unbeaten streak.

Sociedad's form may have cooled off, but it's clear that Matarazzo's influence hasn't, as he's in the midst of one of his best spells as a manager anywhere after spending over a year out of a job after being let go by Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga. During that time, Matarazzo was linked to the United States Men's national team before Mauricio Pochettino took over, and it's something that has worked out for both parties.

Now up to eighth in LaLiga, there's a chance that Sociedad can qualify for Europe for the third consecutive season while also having a chance for silverware. Goncalo Guedes and Mikel Oyarzabal have been able to pace the team as even major departures over the years like Alexander Isak, Mikel Merino, and Martin Zubimendi haven't slowed the club down.

Already making history, there's more on the horizon for Matarazzo. If he can keep this up, Matarazzo can become the first American manager to manage in a European competition since Jesse Marsch and David Wagner did it during the 2021-22 season with Red Bull Leipzig and Young Boys, respectively.

They'll get a preview of the Copa del Rey final this weekend as they travel to face Atletico Madrid in a crucial LaLiga clash. Only five points out of sixth place, they need as many points as possible down the stretch, and the American is pushing the right buttons.