People's Elbow goal celebration catches The Rock's attention and gets his respect
This was a great celebration and the People's Champ digs it. Where would he fit on the soccer field?
Chances are you haven't heard of English soccer team Wycombe Warriors. Heck, some of the people familiar with the club here in the United States may be as a result of their appearance on truTV's Impractical Jokers. Well, the club is again catching the attention of Americans, but this time it's because of one players celebration that has pumped up The People's Champ.
The club has a player name Adebayo Akinfenwa, and he's a monster. He's biggest than most NFL linebackers, and he's a joy to watch. Not only because he has a decent scoring record as a striker, but because of what he does after he scores. He's known for some fun celebrations, including The Rock's People's Elbow. Take a look:
And, as you can guess, The Rock digs it.
Both seem like fun guys, and both have big-time size. So if the Wycombe player can be a pro, why couldn't The Rock? The question is - where to put him? Now, I'm not a master soccer coach, but The Rock is as intimidating and powerful as they come. While many would be tempted to put him as a central defender, I'd go with him as central defensive midfielder, where can lay the smackdown in the middle of the pitch and give people a Joey Barton-like smack talking.
Raise your hand if you'd like to see that.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
La Liga things to know
The league kicks off on Friday and here is your cheatsheet guide
-
Asensio is a star in the making for Real
He's the next big thing in world soccer for many and here's what you should know about him
-
Ronaldo sounds off on five-match ban
Ronaldo isn't happy with the decision at all
-
Real crushes Barca, wins Super Cup
Real Madrid made easy work of Barcelona, securing a 5-1 aggregate win in the Spanish Super...
-
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona preview
The two square off on Wednesday in the second leg
-
Ronaldo appeal denied; out vs. Barcelona
Ronaldo will miss the Spanish Super Cup and four additional La Liga matches
Add a Comment