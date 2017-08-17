People's Elbow goal celebration catches The Rock's attention and gets his respect

Chances are you haven't heard of English soccer team Wycombe Warriors. Heck, some of the people familiar with the club here in the United States may be as a result of their appearance on truTV's Impractical Jokers. Well, the club is again catching the attention of Americans, but this time it's because of one players celebration that has pumped up The People's Champ.

The club has a player name Adebayo Akinfenwa, and he's a monster. He's biggest than most NFL linebackers, and he's a joy to watch. Not only because he has a decent scoring record as a striker, but because of what he does after he scores. He's known for some fun celebrations, including The Rock's People's Elbow. Take a look:

The people's elbow from @daRealAkinfenwa was just the latest in the long line of wacky #Chairboys celebrations... pic.twitter.com/jZCEtyKOkZ — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) August 14, 2017

And, as you can guess, The Rock digs it.

Heart stoppin' elbow droppin'.... we'll done brotha. 😉👏🏾🙌🏾👊🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/JlnVXRsN0N — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 14, 2017

Both seem like fun guys, and both have big-time size. So if the Wycombe player can be a pro, why couldn't The Rock? The question is - where to put him? Now, I'm not a master soccer coach, but The Rock is as intimidating and powerful as they come. While many would be tempted to put him as a central defender, I'd go with him as central defensive midfielder, where can lay the smackdown in the middle of the pitch and give people a Joey Barton-like smack talking.

Raise your hand if you'd like to see that.