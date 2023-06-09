Pep Guardiola has challenged Kevin De Bruyne to deliver "the best game of his life" against Inter on Saturday as Manchester City bid to win their first Champions League delight. Speaking to Thierry Henry in an interview set to air on CBS and Paramount+ before Saturday's Champions League final, Guardiola praised his star midfielder, joking that he cannot understand the vision of his star playmaker, a player without whom, he says, City would not have enjoyed the enormous success they have over recent years.

"He's a special person, so sensitive and reliable in many things," Guardiola said. "What we have done in many seasons, without him it would be impossible.

De Bruyne has been in customarily outstanding form for City in a season that has seen them win the Premier League and FA Cup; Guardiola's side now stand one game away from becoming just the second English team to win the Treble. In 47 games across all competitions this season, the 31 year old has delivered 10 goals and 31 assists.

"I said to Kevin, be angry, be upset, shout. Sometimes when he's flat, sometimes you have to, on the pitch, have a bad face. Sometimes he's too nice, so nice, a lovely, lovely guy. When a guy is thinking more about making assists than scoring goals, it means how generous you are. He is. He's happy making assists and [leaving] the compliments for the other ones.

"He doesn't have highlights for the media? It's ok, he's happy. It's just sometimes I say 'come on Kevin, show me. Show me in the final of the Champions League how good you are, how important you are. Make the best game of your life on that day.'"

De Bruyne's relationship with Guardiola has certainly had its flashpoints over the past seven years, most notably when television cameras caught the Belgian telling his coach to "shut up" during last month's 4-0 win over City in the Champions League semifinal second leg. Speaking earlier this week, he dismissed any suggestion of serious tension between him and his boss. "I think occasionally more is made of players or trainers saying something. It's never personal," said De Bruyne. "In the end, everyone always wants to get the best out of each other."

