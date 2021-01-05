Pep Guardiola says he expects Kevin De Bruyne to sign a new contract that will see the Belgian commit the remainder of his peak years at Manchester City.

De Bruyne, 29, is currently tied to City until 2023 on a deal paying him around $400,000-a-week. As CBS Sports reported last month, his new terms will add a further two years to his stay.

Negotiations are being handled by the player himself and the City hierarchy and have progressed amicably, though Guardiola was unable to confirm where exactly the two parties were in talks after De Bruyne's sparkling display in a 3-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

"I am pretty sure he will stay but in the same time we have to respect the process," said Guardiola. "I don't know what's going on because I didn't speak with Txiki [Begiristain, City's director of football].

"But he knows how we appreciate him not just as a football player but as a person and how important he is for the club. I'm not worried but at the end it is his decision."

The Belgian has established himself as one of the world's top players since moving to Manchester in 2015 and was voted player of the season for the 2019-20 campaign by his fellow English professionals. In 240 appearances across all competitions for City he has scored 60 goals and provided 101 assists.

De Bruyne has a close bond with Guardiola and was named City vice-captain at the start of this season.