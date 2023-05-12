Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola is not happy with Manchester City playing on Sunday. The Spanish manager spoke on Friday to the media ahead of the City's game against Everton in Liverpool. The match will be three days before the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's team, on the other hand, will face Getafe on Saturday and will have one more day to rest before the crucial game at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola was definitely not happy with the schedule, and said that that happened 'because of Eurovision," the European music competition taking place this week in Liverpool, which ends on Saturday with the 2023 final night. "It is the schedule with this amount of games that is the problem. We couldn't play on Saturday because of Eurovision in Liverpool and we don't have enough police to do two events at the same time," he said.

"I don't understand it but I don't want a fight on that any more. I don't understand but we have to adapt it. We don't fight on the schedule from the Premier League, UEFA and so on It's not frustrating - how many times can I comment on that? I'm pretty sure that La Liga and the Premier League want to help teams, I don't think they want to make us uncomfortable.

"We would prefer to have more time to prepare but it is what it is. It's not like in France or Germany where they play on Friday [when teams are in Europe the following midweek]. Here, the Premier League is more important and the schedule is the schedule. We cannot swap. I felt it since day one and it's not going to change."

Manchester City are currently the Premier League leaders one point ahead of Arsenal but also with one game in hand, and are still in the race to win the treble, as they are in the Champions League semifinals and will play the FA Cup final against Manchester United on June 3.