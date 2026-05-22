End of an era as Pep Guardiola prepares for Manchester City farewell after a historic decade at the Etihad

Pep Guardiola will coach his final Manchester City match on Sunday, bringing to an end an illustrious decade at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola's departure had been widely expected for much of this season, despite the Spaniard having a year left to run on his contract, and he will be given his send-off against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon. That final game will be played in front of the Pep Guardiola Stand, City announced, the newly redeveloped North Stand renamed and open for the first time to wave farewell to the manager.

He departs as inarguably the greatest manager in the club's history and one of the most transformative coaches in the history of the English game. Ten years at the City helm have brought six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five EFL Cups and, as part of the 2023 treble winners, a Champions League trophy.

"Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving," said Guardiola. "There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time. Nothing is eternal; if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City."

Whether Guardiola returns to management is as yet unclear, but the club has announced that he will be afforded a position of global ambassador at the City Football Group organization, whose group of 11 clubs includes the team he has led to such glory. His legacy at City will also be reflected in the new stand and a statue that stands outside it.

"The Pep Guardiola Stand, and the statue that will sit outside it, rightly ensure that Pep's legacy will remain forever woven into the fabric of this football club, the city of Manchester and English football," club chairman,Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

"The unique relationship that he has with our fans has been earned through the honesty and passion of his ten seasons fighting to bring them success. The Pep Guardiola Stand is a fitting and permanent reminder of that relationship, the most successful period in our Club's history, and the unique football genius at its heart."

Succeeding Guardiola will doubtless be one of the hardest jobs in management over the coming years. It is one that is set to fall to former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who served as assistant at the Etihad during the 2022-23 season and has previously managed City's elite development squad.

Guardiola's exit comes three days after City lost out on the Premier League title. Their 1-1 draw at Bournemouth handed the trophy to Arsenal and meant that for the first time in his managerial career the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss had missed out on league titles in back-to-back seasons.

"We worked," said Guardiola. "We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way. Hard work comes in many forms. Trips to Bournemouth, when we lost the Premier League, and you were there. Trips to Istanbul [where City won the Champions League], when you were there, too.

"Remember, the Manchester Arena attack, when this city showed the world what strength actually looks like? Not anger. Not fear. Just love. Community. Togetherness. A city united."

Guardiola departs the Premier League with a host of records to his name. When he initially succeeded Manuel Pellegrini in 2016 it did not appear that English football would be quite so easily tamed by a serial champion in Spain and Italy. His first season in charge was one of only two -- the other 2024-25 -- in which he failed to win a trophy. From then on, however, his success has been spectacular.

In 2017-18, they set records for points won, the first English champion with 100 points, and goals scored. Five years later they became only the second English team to win the Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. Come 2023-24 there was yet more landmarks as City became the first team in the history of England's top flight to win four straight league titles.

Many in 2016 might have expected Guardiola to break records and win the biggest prizes. Few could have imagined him doing so for quite as long as he did. The 55-year-old signed four separate extensions with City during his tenure and leaves with one year left to run on the last of those. He leaves an honorary Mancunian for those in the blue half of the City and much of his farewell message was a tribute to his hometown, where a first meeting with Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher had him looking forward to the fun times ahead.

He concluded his message saying:

"As my time comes to an end, be happy. Oasis are back again. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for trusting me. Thank you for pushing me. Thank you for loving me. Tony Walsh said in his unforgettable poem this is the place. I'm sorry, Tony: this is my place. Noel…I was right. It has been so f---ing fun. Love you all."