Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not overthinking Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg with Real Madrid despite his relatively unfavorable record at this stage. The Spaniard has bossed 10 UCL final four ties and only progressed on three occasions with two being his 2009 and 2011 successes with Barcelona the other being City's 2021 heartbreak.

Guardiola, 52, is on the verge of leading the Premier League titleholders to their second Champions League final with the tie posed at 1-1 from the opening leg at Santiago Bernabeu. Kevin De Bruyne and Vinicius Junior traded stunning goals in Madrid and the Catalan tactician knows all too well that his record at this stage is a subject of heated debate.

"Of course, we are in the latter stages every season," said Guardiola in Tuesday's pre-game press conference when asked about favorites to advance. "I do not want luck tomorrow, the team who deserves to win, hopefully wins. It does not matter which one, hopefully it will be us. The players have to make an incredible performance to beat Madrid. I have an idea to be more different, more fluid in attack.

"It will happen naturally at home, we feel free, but it does not matter, we go. That is a feeling we have. Be ourselves, the rest I play 10 semi-finals for the CL, I lost seven. I know that feeling, there are many things you cannot control. Hopefully you can see tomorrow. I cannot tell you, otherwise Carlo (Ancelotti) will hear. I am not overthinking tomorrow, do not worry guys. Nothing different to the past, just to be more fluid and play a bit better."

Regarding his legacy in Manchester, Guardiola is unfussed about the potential impact of another semifinal loss. The former Bayern Munich boss believes that regardless of what happens next, he has already left indelible mark on the sky blue side of the city.

"My legacy is already exceptional!" said Guardiola. "Here for many times already, we are not stupid to know how important tomorrow is. Maybe the most important since we have been here. I say to the players, live it, enjoy the moment. How fortunate we are. It is in our hands, depends on us, do not have to do anything exceptional. Be ourselves, give everything.

"I have an incredible feeling about the team. Whatever happens, thank you for bringing us here to be again. My legacy, a great generation of players here. We have scored lots of goals, won lots of things. Maybe we could have a book about my legacy but I will not be judged on the UCL. We have had a great time, played great football. It is the best legacy you can have."

Guardiola also rejected the idea that he and his players owe City's Emirati owners Champions League success and that his main mission at Etihad Stadium has been to secure that maiden UCL crown: "When I arrive here, they did not say win the UCL."

"They said try to do the best as possible," he elaborated. "We won all the titles except this one. We want it. Losing against Chelsea, Madrid, of course we want it. This is what we want, people say we are close, I think we are far away. At the same time, every time happens against Madrid or Chelsea, is a dream come true to come here. Nobody guarantees in the future we will be here. Once we are there, let's go. Try to go for it, be together in the bad moments, suffer, we play with our people."