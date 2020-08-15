Watch Now: UEFA Champions League Postgame: Manchester City vs. Lyon ( 26:41 )

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said you have to be perfect in the Champions League and admitted his team was not clicking during Saturday's shocking 3-1 loss to Lyon in the quarterfinals. City were held for the first 68 minutes before finally scoring, while Lyon took the lead 24 minutes in and scored twice in the final 11 minutes to produce the unexpected result. Substitute Moussa Dembele scored the final two goals in what was an efficient display by the French side. Lyon now join Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and PSG in an unprecedented last four.

City's defense let them down, players were slow to react and it was just one of those games where nothing seemed to go right.

"It is what it is," Guardiola said in his post-match interview. "One day we will break the gap to the semifinals. Second half was OK, we were there, I had the feeling we were better, but you have to be perfect ..."

"This competition, you have to equalize and go to the last minutes or extra time. This competition, you have to be perfect. The first goal, we have to solve it better. We created more chances. I haven't seen stats -- we did everything but score."

City were long looked at like a favorite to win the cup, especially after taking care of Real Madrid in the last round and then getting seemingly a favorable draw against Lyon. Rudi Garcia's team knocked out Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in the round of 16.

For City, a club measured by its performance in Europe, it's yet another failure. Just last season, the club fell to Tottenham in the quarterfinals in one of the wildest ties the competition has ever seen. Raheem Sterling, who missed a tap-in late in this one that will haunt him for years, looked to have scored the winning goal against Tottenham last year in the final minutes before it was overturned by VAR.

For City, it's now time to turn the page and give the competition another crack in October.

"Now we go on holidays. We are going back soon. We need to lift the club again," Guardiola said.

City had been banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons for alleged financial irregularities, but that decision was overturned this summer on appeal.