The gap between Premier League leaders Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City is just five points after Pep Guardiola's men pulled a 1-0 win out of the fire at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, showing that their bench could be the difference in the long run. Chelsea were the better side for the first half and might have harmed City had Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic not been forced off during the opening 20 minutes or so.

As it turned out, the Citizens were much better in the second 45 and hit the woodwork through Nathan Ake before finally breaking through thanks to Riyad Mahrez. The Algeria international, off the bench, notched his second goal since the post-FIFA World Cup restart which was teed up by fellow substitute Jack Grealish just moments after they came on in London.

Erling Haaland could have doubled City's tally before the final whistle while Kevin De Bruyne was below his usual dazzling best on a night when John Stones excelled. Guardiola saw the opportunity to get Mahrez into decisive positions as City's second-half improvement became apparent.

"We did not play good in the first half," he admitted. "I said thank you to Joao Cancelo for his effort, playing in not his usual position. But we decided to go with a lineup where our players could adapt on the pitch if they decided to go five at the back. In the second half, we were miles, miles better in every department -- it is a big result for us.

"Riyad, I knew the space would be there for him. He is good one-on-one in the final third ... he played [extraordinarily] in the World Cup and he can adapt perfectly with three or out wide. He is playing at the best level, maybe for the first time in seven years since we arrived together. When he is playing like this it is so good."

The result hinted at how the title race could be decided by squad depth and rotation as we count down to Arsenal and City's mid-February confrontation. Guardiola said pre-match that his starting XI was simply "what the fans wanted" yet by the end of the encounter the team on the pitch was unmistakably in his image.

Intentional or not, it suggests that the Catalan tactician is already gearing up to make the most of his superior depth as City hunt down leaders Arsenal. The Gunners have lost the likes of Gabriel Jesus for a lengthy period of time to injury and while they might yet add Mykhailo Mudryk to their ranks, which our James Benge writes they really need, Mahrez, Grealish, Manuel Akanji, and Rico Lewis were being sent on to pick up three big away points against Chelsea.

"Jack's body language is exceptional if he plays or does not play," said Guardiola. "These type of guys always play good. He was really good defensively too. The three points are important, definitely. The players know it, for a long time we were at the top. But we try, we have the FA Cup and EFL Cup and then Old Trafford. But it is important for these games, a win today, then Old Trafford then Spurs, it is important for the top of the league."

There was even time for Guardiola to send Kalvin Phillips on after it was recently revealed that he reported back for training overweight after an injury-hit start to life at Etihad Stadium. To be able to produce such quality and two potential game-winners after going an hour of play against well-equipped opposition speaks volumes of the advantage City hold over Arsenal.

Just looking at the options Mikel Arteta had to work with from the bench in the goalless draw against Newcastle United on Tuesday illustrates the difference at present. Although it is too early to say for certain, it does feel that Arsenal's current lead is perhaps not quite enough for the remainder of the season -- especially given that the additional two-point gap opened up after City drew with Everton was immediately handed back.

Expect to see Guardiola flex his rotational muscles once again this weekend when Chelsea visit Etihad Stadium for part two of the pair's doubleheader in the FA Cup third round. It may not be decided when Arsenal and City meet on Wednesday, Feb. 15, but it does feel that the Premier League title race could take a big turn when they next face off and that those extra options could give the champions the edge.