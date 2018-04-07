Pep Guardiola's decision-making needs to be questioned after City's loss to United

Manchester City blew a chance at winning the Premier League on Saturday. Getty Images

Manchester City somehow lost to Manchester United on Saturday when it had a chance to win the Premier League title with three points, going from 2-0 up to losing 3-2 thanks to some second-half magic from Paul Pogba. It was a wild, testy match that should have featured at least one red card, but the big story here is what this means for City's season.

On Tuesday, Pep Guardiola's team hosts Liverpool in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg, trailing 3-0 after getting absolutely smacked in the first leg.

City did nothing on Saturday to help think they'll be able to pull off a Champions League comeback, and Pep Guardiola needs to face the music.

City entered the day with a massive 16-point lead in the league, and with the loss still just needs a victory to clinch the crown next weekend. But this team will be measured by European success, and what happened on Saturday won't help anything.

Starting Silva and Sane was insane

This game meant bragging rights and nothing else for City, really. We all know they are going to win the league, so who cares if you have to wait a week or two? Guardiola didn't go with all of his starters, but he played David Silva from the opening minute, as well as Leroy Sane. That's your most creative midfielder and your most important winger, and Sane played all 90 minutes.

Why play them? Why? If you going with the intention to win, why not start all of your best players? You risk them getting fatigued and injured, and it made zero sense for them to start or even be on the bench.

Aguero's leg could have been snapped in half

Sergio Aguero was recovering from an injury that kept him out of Argentina's two recent friendlies, and he also didn't play against Liverpool on Wednesday. So what does Guardiola do? He brings him on in the second half to try and earn a victory.

And can you guess what happened? Aguero nearly had his leg snapped in half.

He was sent into the box and was met by Ashley Young, who got the ball but also went cleats up on the striker's leg. Take a look:

Look at where his foot landed! No penalty kick, but it should have been a penalty and a red card. Aguero continued to play, but you can bet there will be a bruise and soreness going into Tuesday.

Fair challenge from Ashley Young on Sergio Aguero. Not even a foul , Aguero should be booked for diving. pic.twitter.com/xjGsber0ra — KingOfTheUniverse (@TheKingOf3v3rid) April 7, 2018

And bringing in De Bruyne ...

Another stupid decision. And don't give me the, "Well if they had won, you wouldn't be saying this," because I would. It would just be, "Manchester City wins the Premier League title, but Guardiola's decisions hurt City's chances versus Liverpool."

This isn't a matter of the result, but one of not resting your most important players in a game where you could have afforded to do so. This game isn't changing the title race; City will win, it's just a matter of time. But Guardiola was too eager, and it could come back to haunt them.

So what's next?

In the end, none of the domestic success will matter. Guardiola wasn't brought in to win the Premier League. It's a glorious, storied trophy that scores of teams in England can only dream of winning. But he was brought in to do bigger things.

It all comes down to getting past Tuesday alive in the Champions League. Move on, and the true prize is still right before your eyes. Fail to get past a red-hot Liverpool, and it's back to square one, with the coveted trophy still eluding them.

This team won't be remembered as the dominant one to (at some point) win the Premier League if it doesn't get past Liverpool on Tuesday. It will be looked at as one of the most talented teams in history, and one that failed to get even close to its most important goal.

And the decisions made by Guardiola on Saturday don't help anything.

What would you rather have had: a probably sure loss to United but zero energy lost from Aguero, Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne? Or a better chance at a win Saturday and a more fatigued squad for Champions League play?

What they got was pointless minutes for their stars, a nearly broken Aguero and still, a loss. And if they don't win on Tuesday and move on, Guardiola will have to face the same questions then and will continue to be questioned in seasons to come.

City can come back and beat Liverpool. Nobody thought Barcelona could come from 6-1 down to beat PSG. And they did. But Guardiola did his team no favors on Saturday, and in the end they will likely pay as a result.