Peru vs. New Zealand live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying playoff on TV, stream online

Peru and New Zealand will play for a World Cup berth when they meet on Wednesday in the intercontinental playoff second leg. The first leg, last week in the home of the Kiwis, finished 0-0. And now things turn to Peru, as Los Incas aim to make it to the World Cup for the first time since 1982 and New Zealand tries to get back for the first time since 2010.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Peru goes down to New Zealand and dashes the Kiwis' hopes with an impressive showing. Peru 2, New Zealand 0.