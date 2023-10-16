Argentina can make it four wins from their opening four FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the CONMEBOL region if they beat Peru in Lima on Tuesday. The defending world champions are the only South American side with a 100% winning record so far after Brazil were held at home by Venezuela while the Peruvians are struggling with just one point from a possible nine off the back of failing to qualify for the 2022 event in Qatar which Lionel Messi and his Albiceleste teammates won on penalties against France in Lusail. Brazil and Chile have beaten Juan Reynoso's side since their opening draw with Paraguay while Lionel Scaloni's men have beaten Ecuador, Bolivia and Paraguay so far. It was all the way back in 1997 when Peru last beat Argentina in any competition and La Rojiblanca will hope to get points on the board against Bolivia and Venezuela next month while Argentina will face Uruguay and old rivals Brazil to end 2023.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 17 | 10 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Nacional del Peru -- Lima, Peru

Estadio Nacional del Peru -- Lima, Peru Live stream: Fanatiz

Fanatiz Odds: Peru +900; Draw: +350; Argentina -300

Team news

Peru: A 39-year-old Paolo Guerrero is expected to lead the attack again and Andy Polo could be tried out wide again. Andre Carrillo will target a return to the starting XI while Christofer Gonzales could make way for him in a deeper role.

Potential Peru XI: Gallese; Corzo, Zambrano, Abram, Trauco; Aquino, Yotun; Advincula, Carrillo, Polo; Guerrero.

Argentina: Lionel Messi did not start vs. Paraguay but should be fit to feature from the off against Peru. Nicolas Gonzalez is likely to drop to the bench with Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez partnering Messi up top. Rodrigo De Paul should start again despite coming off against the Paraguayans.

Potential Argentina XI: E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, L Martinez, Alvarez.

Prediction

Peru cannot afford to drop many more points but Argentina are as tough as they come in these qualifiers. Expect the world champions to get the win but to be made to work hard for it by this desperate home side. Pick: Peru 0, Argentina 1.