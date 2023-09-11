Brazil are looking for two wins from two in South American World Cup qualifying when they take on Peru on Tuesday in Lima. The Selecao Brasileira beat Bolivia in their opener while La Blanquirroja drew with Paraguay in theirs. CONMEBOL adding an extra automatic qualifying spot makes competition even fiercer with the Peruvians targeting a fifth World Cup qualification. Luis Advincula saw red as Peru salvaged a draw with 10 men for a point with three clean sheets from their last four an impressive return. The hosts have not beaten Brazil since 2016 so will be hoping for an upset against a Brazilian side which thumped Bolivia 5-1 in Belem last Friday. Neymar scored twice to become his country's all-time men's leading scorer ahead of Pele and will be keen to build on that given Brazil's decent record in Peru.
Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:
How to watch and odds
- Date: Tuesday, September 12 | Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Nacional de Lima -- Lima, Peru
- Live stream: Fanatiz
- Odds: Peru +850; Draw: +400; Brazil -350
Team news
Peru: Aldo Corzo should come in for the suspended Advincula while Marcos Lopez could start and Paolo Guerrero should still lead Juan Reynoso's side as he seeks a 40th international goal.
Potential Peru XI: Gallese; Corzo, Araujo, Abram, Lopez; Tapia, Yotun; Polo, Gonzales, Carrillo; Guerrero.
Brazil: Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off in his international debut so Roger Ibanez could start for Fernando Diniz's side, while Neymar has 79 international goals which he will hope to make a round 80 here.
Potential Brazil XI: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Ibanez, Lodi; Guimaraes, Casemiro; Raphinha, Neymar, Rodrygo; Richarlison.
Prediction
Brazil will be confident of continuing their winning start to the qualifiers but they will be made to work hard by a Peruvian side which could fight to a draw. Expect it to be tight but for the Brazilians to possibly nick it by a solitary goal. Pick: Peru 1, Brazil 2.