Peru and Canada resume their Copa America campaigns on Tuesday, when they will meet in Kansas City with eyes on their first win and first goal of the competition.

The pair are likely duking it out for second place in Group A, with reigning champions Argentina the favorites to finish in first. The race for second spot in Group A is likely to be a competitive one, with Peru and Canada -- as well as fellow competitor Chile -- all having a case to advance to the knockout rounds.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, June 25 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 25 | 6 p.m. ET Location: Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City, Kan.

Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City, Kan. TV: Fox Sports 1 | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox Sports 1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Peru +220; Draw +220; Canada +135

Group A outlook

One game in, Argentina solely hang onto top spot after their 2-0 win over Canada on Thursday. Jesse Marsch's team are currently bottom of the group because Peru and Chile played to a 0-0 draw on Friday, giving them a point each. Argentina are expected to win each of their games so the matchups between the remaining three teams will likely prove crucial in deciding who locks up second place.

Storylines

Peru: Chile may have dominated the match on Friday, but Peru come out of the 0-0 draw with plenty of positives. They generated seven shots with just 35% of the ball and put four of those attempts on target, forcing 41-year-old Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo to make several stops and limiting the opposition to just one shot on target. Defensive strengths might be the preference of manager Jorge Fossati, who's only been in the job for six months, but the attacking performance might tease that Peru has goals in them. While goalkeeper Pedro Gallese remains the standout, midfielder Edison Flores could be key for their offensive efforts.

Canada: Jesse Marsch has started his tenure as the Canada head coach with some brutal scheduling, but losses to the Netherlands and Argentina and a draw against France has not quashed the group's optimism. Marsch has already begun to implement his high-risk, high-reward attacking style with Canada, taking 10 shots against an Argentina team that boasted 65% of the ball. It did not pan on on Thursday -- a somewhat-wasteful Argentina still found the back of the net twice, while Canada missed their own big chances. Against Peru, though, Marsch has a realistic chance of landing his first win in the new job and with the likes of Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David on the roster, there's no doubt they will be aiming for three points.

Prediction

These two teams might run the risk of canceling each other out with their stylistic choices, but Canada's high-profile individual talents might be able to make the difference in an all-important matchup. An aspirational Canada team just might be able to pull this off, but it will not be easy. Pick: Peru 0, Canada 1