NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning is adding team owner to his résumé. The two-time Super Bowl champion has joined the ownership group of Denver's NWSL expansion franchise, which is set to debut in 2026. Manning, who spent the final four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos, becomes the latest high-profile figure to invest in women's soccer -- following his brother Eli Manning, a minority owner of Gotham FC.

"It's a real honor to be part of something so meaningful to the Colorado community," Peyton Manning said in a release. "I'm proud to support the growth of women's sports and excited to help build a club that our city and our state can rally behind."

Peyton Manning joins a growing and diverse Denver NWSL ownership group led by controlling owner Rob Cohen. Other investors include Ariel Investments' Project Level, Jon-Erik Borgen, Kaia Borgen Moritz, Neelima Joshi, Dhiren Jhaveri, Molly Coors and Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin. The group has emphasized a vision of building one of the most inclusive and community-driven clubs in professional soccer.

The Denver franchise was officially awarded in January 2025, with a record $110 million expansion fee. The team plans to begin play in a temporary 12,000-seat venue in Centennial, with a permanent 14,500-seat stadium expected to open in Denver by 2028.

"Peyton's legacy as a champion and a leader is second to none," Cohen said in a release. "His impact on Colorado sports is unmatched, and we're incredibly proud to have him as a partner. He brings passion, insight, and deep local roots -- all of which will help us shape the future of Denver NWSL."

Since retiring from the NFL in 2016, Peyton Manning has remained a prominent figure in sports and entertainment. He founded Omaha Productions, the company behind the popular "ManningCast" alternate broadcasts on ESPN, and has become a regular presence on television through various hosting and endorsement roles. Manning has also stayed connected to football through mentoring young quarterbacks and participating in league events, all while expanding his involvement in business ventures and philanthropy.