2K Sports' golf vertical has produced its latest golf video game, "PGA Tour 2K23", which can be played across multiple platforms and features Tiger Woods as its cover boy. After skipping 2022, 2K has linked Tiger's cover in 2023 to his pal, and the previous front man for this project, Justin Thomas, who graced the cover back in 2021. This year's edition has engendered a lot of excitement -- and a lot of different versions of the game -- as it hits shelves this fall.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of the release of "PGA Tour 2K23":

Release date

The official release date for "PGA Tour 2K23" Deluxe Edition and PGA Tour 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition is Tuesday, Oct. 11 while the release date for "PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition" is Friday, Oct. 14.

Trailer

Who is the cover athlete?

Tiger Woods is the cover athlete, and he's featured on all three editions of the game.

2K Sports

Price and systems

The game's standard version for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 is $69.99, while a version for Xbox One, PS4 and PC is $59.99. The Deluxe Edition for PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox Series X|S is $99.99. The Tiger Woods Edition for PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox Series X|S is $119.99.

New features

MyPlayer and MyCareer experience

Fight your way up from Q-ASchool to the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour, and try to top the FedEx Cup list against J.T., Tiger and Jon Rahm.

Gear and apparel

"PGA Tour 2K23" will feature equipment from Titleist, Callaway, PING, Bridgestone, TaylorMade, Mizuno and Wilson as well as gear from Nike, Air Jordan, FootJoy, Tattoo Golf, Original Penguin, Black Quail, Adidas, TravisMathew, Linksoul, Goodr, Ecco Puma, Hugo Boss and Greyson.

Swings

Three-click swing: The three-click swing requires you to hold and release the A/X button (depending on your platform of choice) for power, and tap it twice to line up your swing path and club face angle. It's as simple as one, two, three.

Analog swing: If you're looking for a swing that mirrors a traditional real-life golf movement, the analog swing stick swing should be a good fit for you. To begin the motion, pull straight back on the analog stick and time your push forward as the power meter reaches the sweet spot for a silky smooth shot laced down the fairway.

Courses

This edition's courses include East Lake, TPC Twin Cities, TPC Summerlin, TPC Southwind, TPC Scottsdale, TPC San Antonio, TPC Louisiana, TPC Deere Run, Renaissance Club, St. George's, The Country Club, TPC Boston, Riviera Country Club, TPC Sawgrass and Quail Hollow.

Players

You can play this game as Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Brooke Henderson, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Lydia Ko, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson or Will Zalatoris. Additionally, you'll be able to play in the future with folks from Dude Perfect and Barstool Sports as well as Michael Jordan (available with the Deluxe Edition and Tiger Wood Edition).

Wasn't there once a popular Tiger Woods video game?



From 1999-2014, Tiger Woods licensed his name to the EA Sports version of the PGA Tour's game, but he has not been involved in video games since then until this recent resurgence with the 2K franchise. Woods' EA game reportedly generated more than $700 million from beginning to end.