Philadelphia Union defender produces what might be the best goal of the MLS season
The MLS season is only two weeks old, and we may have already witnessed the best goal of the season
Some would call shooting a free kick from nearly 40 yards out a waste of time unless you are an absolute legend like Roberto Carlos or David Beckham. Others would describe it as overly ambitious and audacious. What Philadelphia Union defender Jakob Glesnes did on Sunday night can only be described as truly remarkable.
The Union and Los Angeles FC played out a wild 3-3 draw on Sunday night at Banc of California Stadium, which was highlighted by one of the great goals of this young, two-week-old season. The Norwegian center back scored a goal that could end up being worthy of winning the FIFA Puskas Award for the most beautiful goal of 2020.
Glesnes, from around 40 yards out, rifled a free kick straight into the upper corner and left spectators in L.A. absolutely stunned. Take a look as this perfect strike:
It's one of those where you usually feel confident in giving him 100 tries to do it again and you know that it won't happen, but there was a confidence and a form behind that shot that just tells you he knew exactly what he was doing. It was clean, struck well with the laces, had some fantastic movement and was just unstoppable.
It turns out he's also done something similar:
It's only March, but that's probably going to stick as the top contender for MLS goal of the year come season's end in November. That is until he does it again from midfield.
Some players have the ability to strike a ball with a knuckle-like effect, and he seems to be one of them. That was his first goal for the club in just his second game, and with one strike he's made a name for himself in MLS as one of the new foreign players to watch.
