CHESTER, Pa. - Survive for a chance to advance, that's the name of the game in the MLS playoffs as the Philadelphia Union have forced a game three in their playoff series with the New England Revolution after winning 1-0 at home via a Milan Iloski penalty. In the first elimination game for interim manager Ryan Richter and many of the players, the growth could be seen as they left everything on the field to move past a stellar performance from Matt Turner and force a chance to have a date with the Columbus Crew.

With three teenagers, including Cavan Sullivan and Neil Pierre, in the lineup, the growth of the Union could be seen from the first minute. After Richter called for more aggression and intensity from his team, Frankie Westfield pushed higher up on the wing while Pierre's range helped him step to the New England attackers and keep the Union's aggression ready for the moment.

Having struggled in previous matches against the Revolution, the Union needed adjustments, while the home fans in Chester were ready to rock following Zach and Julie Ertz hyping up the crowd. The young players of the Union have shown progress all season, and this was no different as Pierre's deployment kept New England Revolution striker Dor Turgeman in check while also leading Union attacks with his dribbling from deep.

"The thing that he did really well is that he was brave and aggressive in one-on-one situations," Richter said following the game, reflecting on Pierre's performance. "It's easy when you get in those situations to think you have to give the attacker a cushion just to protect yourself a little bit, but he doesn't do that. He stays brave, he defends forward, he's aggressive in the way that he closes the ball. If he gets beat, he recovers, so you know he has the qualities to deal with these kind of situations that we were putting him in."

Even if the Union don't win this series, being able to go toe-to-toe with the second seed in the Eastern Conference in front of your home fans is a moment that the team will grow from. Pierre may have had some of the most notable growth, sharpening his sense of when to be aggressive, but Frankie Westfield also played an important role after aggravating a groin injury early in the match and playing through it before he drew the penalty to lead to the victory. While Westfield did say that he was feeling fine following the match, his performance reflected the toughness this team has shown under Richter.

"I think Frankie's a dog, he's a Philly through and through, so I think he, even if he has a little injury, whatever it is, he's gonna wanna try to play and do his best for the team," Pierre said about Westfield's performance.

With Matt Turner having an excellent game where he had 10 saves, it would've been easy for a team like the Union to get drawn into New England's antics and express frustration. But despite there being a few scuffles during the game, they didn't let emotions get the best of them, even with the home fans giving the stadium a shot of adrenaline. You'll hear about the Philly way plenty when watching this team, and the victory over New England shows a good example of it.

The backup goalkeeper Andrew Rick stood in for the injured Andre Blake, making four saves and playing important passes to get the ball forward. Westfield left it all on the pitch, attacking star Iloski converted his penalty, and Cavan Sullivan was everywhere to create chances and keep the defense honest. Playing a tough team, they didn't want their season to end. But when it comes to youth, Iloski wants to look past that, and he has a point.

"It's a young group by age, but I think there's a lot of maturity in the group, too," Iloski said. "It's a lot of guys who might be young on paper, but, we approach every day really professionally, and the staff also might be young on paper, but they do the exact same. So, I think while we're young in age, I don't think the team is immature or not ready for these situations."

Just to get to this point, the Union had to play the second half of the season with their backs against the wall after entering the World Cup break in the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Turning that into a playoff place was an impressive accomplishment and something that the team has already grown from, while this playoff run presents a true challenge of seeing if they can bring those performances to the next level.

Saturday showed they can compete with the Revolution, and Wednesday will be the next test to do it again in a hostile environment. With the national team call-ups and other milestones that these players have already accomplished during the season, they're set up well to continue to build from these results, but the season isn't over as Foxboro is next. If the MLS playoffs have taught anything, it's that no team is safe, and that means that the Union have a chance, which would give them another home game, against the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference semifinals. There's plenty of work to do to get there, but with a team that's learning by the day, the Union can't be ruled out.