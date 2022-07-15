The Philadelphia Union are on a mission, and it continues Saturday night when they host the New England Revolution in a MLS matchup at Subaru Stadium. The Union (9-9-2) lead the Eastern Conference and have their eye on glory after a COVID outbreak last year likely cost them a shot at the title. Philadelphia is one point ahead of NYCFC, which beat Philadelphia in the conference final last year. Meanwhile, the Revolution (6-7-6) aim to move into the thick of the East playoff race, as it sits ninth but is just four points out of fourth place.

Kickoff in Philadelphia is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.



Here are the betting lines and trends for New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union:

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution spread: Philadelphia -0.5 (-115)

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution over-under: 2.5 goals

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution money line: Philadelphia -110, New England +295, Draw +265

PHI: Philadelphia hasn't allowed more than one goal in any of its past 10 games

NE: New England has scored at least twice in 13 of 19 matches this season

Why you should back the Union

Philadelphia comes in with massive confidence after its demolition of D.C. United last weekend and the victory against Inter Miami. Julian Carranza scored three goals against United, and Alejandro Bedoya and Mikael Uhre each scored twice. Carranza now has seven goals, and Bedoya and Uhre both have five. Midfielder Daniel Gazdag scored on a penalty kick in Wednesday's game, and he is the top scorer with eight goals. Philadelphia is plus-17 in goal differential, tied for second-best in MLS.

The Union haven't lost a home match this season, going 5-5-0 and scoring 18 goals while allowing five. They have allowed 14 all season, easily the stingiest defense in the league, and Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake has been outstanding. He has an 84.9 save percentage, far and away the best in MLS, and eight clean sheets.

Why you should back the Revolution

New England is 2-2-0 in the past four meetings between the teams, and it typically gets off to a very fast start. It has outscored opponents 18-4 in the first half of its games this season, and it has scored the same number of goals (31) as Philadelphia. New England has not been playing great defense, yielding 32 goals. It has allowed six in the past two games, but it hadn't allowed more than one in its previous five. Three of NYCFC's goals came with the Revs a man down following an Andrew Farrell red card.

The Revolution has scored in 17 of their 19 games and has been shut out on the road once this year. Top scorer Adam Buksa (seven goals) transferred to Lens in France's Ligue 1, but Gustavo Bou has six goals, and five others have at least two. Bou had both goals in the loss to NYCFC. New England should control the game, as it has the fifth-best possession rate in MLS (54.9 percent), while Philadelphia has the second-worst (41.3).

