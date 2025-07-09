The Philadelphia Union will host the New York Red Bulls in a 2025 U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal clash on Wednesday on Paramount+. These familiar foes sit third and seventh in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, and are facing each other for the first time this year in any competition. Philadelphia is returning home after tallying back-to-back league losses on the road, while New York just settled for three straight draws in MLS play. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The latest Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls odds from DraftKings list the hosts as the +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with New York as the +240 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+, where you can now get a 7-day free trial.

Before locking in any New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say. Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer betting expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's U.S. Open Cup picks and predictions for Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls:

Under 2.5 goals (+115)

Philadelphia Union (+100)

Under 2.5 goals (+115)

The expert notes that under 2.5 goals have been scored in four of the Union's last five fixtures overall, while under 2.5 has hit in four of the Red Bulls' last five away matches. Additionally, under 2.5 goals have been scored in 10 of the last 11 meetings between these teams across all competitions.



Under 2.5 goals is listed at +115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, where a bet of $5 can get new users $150 in bonus bets instantly with this DraftKings promo code:

Philadelphia Union money line (+100)

The Union have registered nine wins and five draws over their last 14 meetings against the Red Bulls. Philadelphia has lost just one home match in league play this season, and secured a dominant 4-1 victory at home against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on May 21.



Philadelphia is listed at +100 on the money line at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users can get the latest BetMGM promo code good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Want more soccer picks for Wednesday, July 9?

You've seen the best bet for Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls from Brandt Sutton. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world. And don't forget to stream the match live on Paramount+