There will be an Eastern Conference Final rematch of last season's MLS Playoffs on Sunday as the Philadelphia Union face reigning champions New York City FC. This season, the Union have their chance for revenge after missing three-fourths of the defense and starting keeper Andre Blake for that match. Undefeated at home, the Union will look to see the Subaru Park faithful push them to their first MLS Cup appearance.

NYCFC want to become the fourth team to win back-to-back MLS Cups, but in order to do that, they'll need to go on the road and compete. If the Union win, they could host the final if they end up facing Austin FC but Los Angeles FC will host the final if they win.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Oct. 30 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 30 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Subaru Park -- Chester, Pennsylvania

: Subaru Park -- Chester, Pennsylvania TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Union -117; Draw +260; NYCFC +305 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Union: Alejandro Bedoya is back in training for the Union and could make the squad after missing their win over FC Cincinnati. Jack McGlynn will likely start the match but having the club captain back in the fold will be a boost for the Union. The Union will be looking to feed off of the city energy of the Philadelphia Phillies who are currently in the World Series.

NYCFC: Coming into the game on a roll, NYCFC have won five straight matches, only conceding three goals during the stretch. Scoring will be hard to do against a Union team that has only allowed 26 goals so far this season but Nick Cushing will have the team ready to play at Subaru Park.

Prediction

The home crowd will be just enough to push the Union to another close victory as they head to their first-ever MLS Cup final. Pick: Union 1, NYCFC 0