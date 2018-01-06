Philippe Coutinho joins Barcelona from Liverpool in deal reportedly worth $192M

Philippe Coutinho has signed with Barcelona, the Spanish club has announced. The Liverpool midfield magician joined the Spanish club on Saturday on a deal that's reportedly worth $192 million, according to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo.

What it means for Barcelona

It's strange timing for the move as Coutinho cannot play for Barcelona in the Champions League this season, having participated in the cup with Liverpool, but greatly boosts the Spanish team's squad.

The 25-year-old former Inter Milan man has revitalized his career in England after failing to impress at Inter. A starter for the Brazilian national team, Coutinho has scored double-digit goals for Liverpool the last three seasons, scoring 12 in 18 games this season.

Barca is getting one of the best midfielders in the world, and that's the price you have to pay nowadays in this transfer market. At Barca, Coutinho will likely play as an attacking midfielder but could very well see time on the wing as well, serving as a replacement, with Ousmane Dembele, for Neymar.

The deal is for 5 1/2 years.

What it means for Liverpool

For Liverpool, they now have even more funds to spend this month to boost their team. Coutinho's expressed how much he wants the move since July, so while it would have been better to see him play the rest of the season at Liverpool, play well at the World Cup and have his value increase, Liverpool felt the timing had to be now.

Grading the move

Barcelona: B-

Coutinho's a really good player but went for double what he is probably worth. So much money on a guy that became an impact player much later than expected. Still young though, and with plenty of promise ahead.

Liverpool: A+

He wanted out, so selling him for as much as they did is a great bit of business. Now it's about finding somebody who can replicate his ability at a much cheaper cost.