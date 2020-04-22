Philippe Coutinho to Chelsea could come to fruition as Manchester United reportedly closes in on Jadon Sancho

Chelsea is turning its focus toward Philippe Coutinho as the club believes Jadon Sancho will join Manchester United, according to ESPNFC. The Blues are looking for a loan deal for Coutinho next season as their primary alternative. Sancho is expected to move for more than $100 million from Borussia Dortmund after the season.

The expectation is for Barcelona to try and sell Coutinho or agree to a loan move that includes an obligation to buy him once the season is over. He's currently on loan at Bayern Munich, where he has nine goals in 32 games this season. Eight of his goals have been scored in the Bundesliga.

The report says Chelsea has been monitoring Sancho's situation for months and aimed to make an offer, but there is a growing fear there's little chance a move could happen. That led the Blues to shift their focus to Coutinho.

Countinho, 27, really took off at Liverpool during his stint from 2013 to 2018. A highly rated youth product out of Vasco da Gama in Brazil, he struggled at Inter Milan and on loan at Espanyol, moving to Anfield where he scored 54 goals in 201 games before forcing a move to the Camp Nou. He didn't manage to win a trophy with the Reds but put together some dazzling performances that convinced Barca to buy him for £105 million in January 2018.

With Barcelona having acquired talent like Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele in recent seasons, while also seeing Ansu Fati continue to improve, Coutinho is nothing more than an occasional starter at Barca at this point, which makes a summer departure seem likely.

Sancho, meanwhile, is a 20-year-old former Manchester City youth product and has become a star in Germany with 31 goals in 90 matches. Chelsea already has a wealth of talent on the wing in Christian Pulisic and the impending arrival of Ajax star Hakim Ziyech, who can also play centrally.