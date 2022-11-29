During Monday's World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay at Lusail Stadium, a pitch invader named Mario Ferri ran onto the field carrying a rainbow flag behind him. Ferri was also wearing a shirt that said "SAVE UKRAINE" and "RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMEN."

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, which has overseen infrastructure projects and planning for the World Cup, said in a statement to CNN that Ferri was released without incident after being apprehended by security.

"Following the pitch invasion that took place during last night's Portugal v Uruguay match, we can confirm that the individual involved was released shortly after being removed from the pitch. His embassy has been informed," the statement read .

"As a consequence of his actions, and as is standard practice, his Hayya Card has been canceled and he has been banned from attending future matches at this tournament."

Ferri, also a professional soccer player, has been on a months-long crusade of invading pitches and promoting causes that mean a lot to him. Following his latest stunt, Ferri posted a message on Instagram in which he laid out the causes that he wanted to promote. They include supporting the women of Iran, advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, and ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"1) A message for Iran where I have friends who are suffering, where women are not respected... THE WORLD MUST CHANGE, we can do it together with STRONG gestures, that come from the heart, WITH COURAGE. 2) FIFA banned captain bands with rainbow and human rights flags on the stands, they blocked everyone, BUT NOT ME, as a Robinhood 2.0 I carried the message of the PEOPLE

We want a free world that respects all races and all ideas. 3) SAVE THE UKRAINE. I spent a month at the war in Kiev as a volunteer and saw how much that people were suffering. WE WANT PEACE UK️ IN UKRAINE, GLORY TO UKRAINE"

The third cause is particularly important to Ferri because he has worked as a volunteer in Ukraine, helping refugees flee the country and get to safety. Back in March, Ferri spoke to CBS Sports about his mission.

"At the beginning, I started with an association that deals with refugees here and I'm still working with them, but then I noticed that many Ukrainians were texting me on Instagram," Ferri revealed. "I thought that social media were only for useless things, but now I have a totally different view of it.

"Instagram in some ways is helping so many people now in this situation and I'm grateful that I can do something for them. I receive around 30-40 messages per day, and also from people in Italy that tell me that they have some relatives and family members here that need help here. This is how it works."