The 2023 U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 continues on Wednesday with a match between the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Columbus Crew on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Pittsburgh defeated the New England Revolution 1-0 in the last round, holding the opposition to one shot on target in that match. The Crew bounced Loudoun United FC from the Round of 32 with an impressive 5-1 victory on May 10.

Columbus Crew are the +105 favorites in the latest Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Columbus Crew odds, while the Riverhounds are +220 underdogs. A draw returns +250 on the 90-minutes money line. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA., is at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. You can stream Columbus vs. Pittsburgh on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Columbus Crew date: Wednesday, May 24

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Columbus Crew time: 7 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Columbus Crew live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What you need to know about Pittsburgh

The home team has been on a roll across all competition. They haven't lost a match since April 22 and have three straight victories across all competition heading into Wednesday's game against visiting Columbus.

Their most impressive win yet was against New England in the Round of 32, where the USL Champions side held the MLS' Revolution to just one shot on target despite New England controlling 62% of the possession. That kind of performance could set Pittsburgh up well against another tough MLS team.

What you need to know about Columbus

Columbus enters Wednesday's match looking to keep their success in U.S. Open Cup 2023 play alive. The Crew are 5-3-5 through 13 matches this MLS season, but have impressed in tournament play. In their Open Cup victory over Loudoun United, the Crew outshot the opposition 20-5 and got two goals from midfielder Isaiah Parente.

This side is coming off of a tough 3-2 loss to MLS Eastern Conference-leaders FC Cincinnati in which they dominated shots and possession but got into penalty trouble. They will try to play a cleaner game on the road this time around.

SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton's best bet for this matchup is Over 2.5 goals at -135 odds. "The Crew have scored two or more goals in each of their last four games, which includes a five-goal outburst in their 5-1 victory over Loudoun United in the last round of the U.S. Open Cup," Sutton told SportsLine.

Now that you know what to watch for, get ready to stream Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Columbus Crew in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup.