The English Football League returns on Friday with Luton Town hosting AFC Wimbledon to kick off the League One season. Plenty has changed around the divisions, which also means that it's a good time at some of the players that you may not realize are currently in the EFL. With 72 teams across the three divisions, there's always a good chance that when the question crosses someone's mind of, "where is that guy playing?" the answer is in the EFL.

It's an interesting league that has a fair share of academy starlets, aging stars, and everything in between, which makes it an interesting proposition to poke around the lower divisions to take a look at who is playing there. So without further ado, let's take a look:

Goalkeeper

Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City): Since leading Luton Town to the Premier League, Horvath has been relegated to part-time duty since moving to Cardiff City, while also falling out of contention for the USMNT. With the unsettled pecking order among keepers under Mauricio Pochettino, there's room for Horvath to make a late change, but he'd need to at least make it to the Championship to have a chance.

Defenders

Calum Chambers (Cardiff City): It may have been a while since you've heard the former Arsenal man's name, but he'll be turning out in League One for Cardiff this coming season. After leaving Aston Villa to join the Bluebirds, Chambers made 41 starts in the Championship en route to their relegation and will be a key figure in their climb back up the ranks.

Teden Mengi (Luton Town): The Manchester United academy man is one of the youngest players on this list, but it's a surprise to see him in League One now. Big things were expected of him, and at only 23, they can still happen, but it'll take a lot to get out of League One and back to the Premier League.

Lynden Gooch (Huddersfield Town): Another American who has fallen down the ranks, Gooch has been all over the place operating as a winger and an outside back. He's now also in League One. If you're picking up on anything, it's that League One is the "remember this guy" capital of England.

Midfielders

Ryan Ledson (Huddersfield Town): The former Everton Academy man and England youth international is someone else who seemed set for stardom. Becoming a Championship regular with Preston North End, he has now dropped down the ranks to Huddersfield, but this is only expected to be a quick absence from the Championship.

Sam Clucas (Shrewsbury Town): Making it to the Premier League with two different teams, Clucas has been the definition of a journeyman, representing nine different clubs during his career. In the top flight, he was an important player to Hull City and Swansea City with six goals and two assists in those two seasons from deeper midfield positions.

John Fleck (Chesterfield): We've finally reached League Two and with it comes quite an underrated former Premier League midfielder in Fleck. Being a metronome at the base of Sheffield United's midfield helped power them to a top half finish but this coming season, he'll be in League Two, bringing his best to Chesterfield.

Bradley Dack (Gillingham): Not too long ago, it seemed like Dack would be in the Premier League after scoring 15 goals and assisting seven more in the 2018-19 Championship season with Blackburn Rover's but that never came to fruition, and now after a few lost seasons due to injury, he's in League Two with Gillingham.

Forwards

David McGoldrick (Barnsley): He just keeps sticking around. This will be McGoldrick's 22nd season of playing soccer and after 17 goals in League Two with Notts County, he's moved up to League One with Barnsley. McGoldrick has been all over, and he's not done yet.

Paul Mullin (Wigan Athletic): Wrexham may be promoted to the Championship, but club legend super Paul Mullin isn't coming with them as he will spend the season on loan with Wigan in League One. This is a level that he has struggled at in his career, so it's a chance for Mullin to find his footing before making a permanent decision about what his future may hold.

Sam Vokes (Gilligham FC): Vokes, and almost any player associated with Burnley, feel like Championship stalwarts, but blink and you may see that they found their way further down the pyramid. Set to begin his 20th season of soccer, Vokes will look to return to being a starter in League Two after not contributing much to Wycombe last season.

