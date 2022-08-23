In the first leg of Viktoria Plzen's playoff round UEFA Champions League qualifying match against Qarabag, defender Lukas Hejda picked up a fourth yellow card in five games. The booking means he will be suspended for the second leg contest between the two on Paramount+ on Tuesday. Plzen primarily sat back in its own third of the field and survived to a scoreless draw, but it will be without one of its starting defenders in the rematch. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Plzen vs. Qarabag odds lists Plzen as the +111 favorite (risk $100 to win $111) on the 90-minute money line. Qarabag is the +270 underdog, and a draw is priced at +225. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Plzen vs. Qarabag

Plzen vs. Qarabag date: Tuesday, August 23

Plzen vs. Qarabag time: 3 p.m. ET

Plzen vs. Qarabag live stream: Paramount+

Picks for Qarabag vs. Plzen

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 204-187-7 on his SportsLine picks in 2022, which includes a run of 51-34-1 on his last 86 picks (59.3 percent) for a profit of more than $900 for $100 bettors.

For Plzen vs. Qarabag, Eimer is picking both teams to score in the match for a -110 payout. Both sides will be motivated to score, as Plzen's attack has been strong to start the season and Qarabag will not want to find itself in extra time or a shootout on the road with everything on the line. After neither team scored in the first leg, both have something to prove to themselves. In their reverse fixture, Qarabag created numerous scoring opportunities, but wasn't able to punch in one of its 12 shots, while Plzen made the in-game decision to push all their chips into Tuesday's match after a slow start.

Eimer believes that Qarabag had a solid game plan in its attack last time out, and if it can replicate that again on Tuesday, it should find the back of the net. With Hejda out of the lineup, there will be even more pressure on Plzen's back line than before, but Viktoria will have to be on the lookout for counter opportunities to get a goal of its own. The desperate circumstances should lead to both teams putting at least one in as they battle to advance.

"Qarabag managed a massive 12 shots with seven on target and weren't able to find themselves a goal somehow," Eimer told SportsLine. "We should expect to see the exact same attack-heavy play style from the visitors in this second leg of the tie." Stream the match now here.

