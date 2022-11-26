Robert Lewandowski's first-ever World Cup goal, and goalkeeping heroics by Wojciech Szczęsny, led Poland to a 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Poland is currently in first place in Group C after the win. The early phases of the game were physical, with four yellow cards issued in a six-minute span, as Poland tried to manage Saudi Arabia's high line.

Even with the challenges, Saudi Arabia dominated possession throughout the match but was unable to capitalize on their opportunities in the final third. A prototypical Polish counterattack led to the opening goal in the 39th minute by midfielder Piotr Zieliński.

A frantic finish to the first half with 10 minutes of stoppage time led to a penalty kick opportunity for Saudi Arabia after the center official checked with VAR. Some gamesmanship on who took the penalty led to Al Dawsari ultimately standing over the ball in the box, and the attempted conversion showed off goalkeeping heroics with a double save from the penalty spot by Szczesny.

Good adjustments by Saudi Arabia helped create more looks in the final third as the team remained active in dangerous spaces. Substitute Nawaf Al Abid provided a spark off the bench, and the team nearly had a breakthrough during a chaotic moment in the box during the 55th minute that only seemed to make Szczesny stronger as the game went on.

A lapse in judgment late in the game led to another historical moment for Poland. Lewandowski lept on a turnover and converted for the go-ahead goal, the first-ever World Cup goal for Poland's all-time goal scorer.

Saudi Arabia entered the match as group leaders after their historical victory against Argentina, and Poland's victory means they are currently on top of the group. Pending a result between Mexico and Argentina, Poland is one step closer to the knockout rounds with a final group game remaining against Argentina on Wednesday.